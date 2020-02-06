The Victoria Police Department honored several officers and civilians during its annual awards banquet on Jan. 31.
The officers and civilians were honored at the banquet for their hard work and dedication, not only to the Victoria Police Department, but the city as well, according to a news release from the department.
The awards given were:
- Investigator of the Year – Detective Jason Stone
- Telecommunicator of the Year – Telecommunications Operator Susanna Bailey
- Civilian Employee of the Year – Case Preparation Specialist Lori Kliem
- Rookie of the Year – Officer Heath Barnett
- Officer of the Year – Senior Officer Jon DeLaRosa
- Supervisor of the Year – Sgt. Jimmy McDonald
Each of the award recipients were nominated by their peers or supervisors for the award. The nominations were reviewed by a committee and voted on.
