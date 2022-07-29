Gulf Bend Center clients and their caregivers will be able to meet with Victoria Police Department officers to discuss their needs during the center's Build Your Own Crisis Kit Event.
The event is designed to provide information and resources for autistic and/or intellectually disabled residents and their caregivers. Gulf Bend will host this free event in collaboration with local agencies from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at 6502 Nursery Drive, Room 242.
Residents must register in advance at https://gulfbendcentercrisiskitevent.eventbrite.com. Only the person with autism or an intellectual disability needs to be registered.
At the event, residents will be able to enroll in the Victoria Police Department’s notification system. If a police officer is dispatched to an enrolled person’s house, the officer will be provided with information about the person’s disability and behaviors, as well as any other information that residents wish to provide.
Gulf Bend Center will help residents build crisis kits, which include a resource folder, a first aid kit, fidget toys and other items that could be useful to a person experiencing a mental health crisis.
Other local agencies will be on hand to share information and resources.
The Victoria Police Department has a history of partnering with Gulf Bend to provide specialized care to residents with unique mental health needs. The Gulf Bend Center funds two mental health officer positions within the department. The department previously partnered with the Crossroads Autism Network on a similar program.
“All of our officers are trained to protect and promote the rights of all residents, which is reflected in our gold-standard accreditation by the Texas Police Chiefs Association,” said Chief Roberto Arredondo. “We encourage residents to pay us a visit so we can learn about their needs and they can learn about the resources that are available to them.”
For more information, about the event, contact Gulf Bend Center Crisis Intervention Specialist Ashley Trevino at 361-550-3978. For information about Victoria Police Department programs and resources, visit www.victoriatx.gov/police.
