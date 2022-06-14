Victoria Police Department senior police officers Oscar Garcia and Jake Garza spent the week of May 30 training with their K-9 partners, Nero and Hummer, at the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association annual conference in Laredo.
The officers and their K-9 partners trained to locate drugs in various locations and situations, like classrooms, hidden compartments in vehicles and tractor-trailer stops.
Garcia and Nero placed fifth out of approximately 90 teams in the narcotics detection competition. Garza and Garcia also placed fourth in the overall top team competition.
To learn more about the Victoria Police Department K-9 Unit and other units and divisions within the police department, visit www.victoriatx.gov/police.
