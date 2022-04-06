This year is shaping up to be another busy one for vehicle burglaries, and the Victoria Police Department is reminding residents that taking simple precautions can help them avoid being targeted.
More than 100 vehicle burglaries have been reported in Victoria this year, including 12 cases where firearms were stolen from vehicles. In more than half of all the vehicle burglaries, the vehicle was left unlocked.
Catalytic converter thefts have also increased, with more than 40 thefts reported so far this year compared to nine during the same time frame last year.
The Victoria Police Department offers these tips to help you avoid becoming a statistic:
- Park in well-lit, busy areas close to your destination
- If you have a garage, use it
- Keep your vehicle locked
- Don’t keep valuable items in your vehicle
- Don’t leave your keys in the vehicle
If you see suspicious activity, such as a person looking into vehicles or pulling on door handles, call 911. Do not attempt to confront the person.
For more information on burglary prevention or starting a neighborhood crime watch, contact VPD’s Community Engagement Unit at 361-485-3808 or PoliceCEU@victoriatx.gov.
