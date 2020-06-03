The Victoria Police Department on Wednesday received a $500,000 grant that will pay 75% of the salaries and benefits for four new police officers, according to a city news release.
The grant was awarded by the Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program, a federal initiative that provides funding for community policing programs.
In a news release, the department said the funding would allow it to “address challenges related to violent crime impact and neighborhood quality-of-life issues” without drawing from the city’s general fund.
“As we work to enhance livability in Victoria, part of that process is keeping our city safe and making sure our police department has the resources it needs to serve the community,” City Manager Jesús Garza said in the release.
