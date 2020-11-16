On Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Victoria Police Department will host a Blue Santa Toy Drive with Toys For Tots and Target in support of Region 3’s Early Childhood Intervention program.
"We're giving back to the community, especially this year, with people in financial dire straits because of COVID-19, people out of work. We just feel we need to give back to the community," said Senior Police Officer John Turner. "We're lucky, so we need to spread that luck around."
ECI serves families with children up to 3 years old with developmental delays or disabilities. Services provided for 800 children across the Golden Crescent include specialized skills training, case management, speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy and nutrition services. The Pathways Autism Intervention program and infant massage are offered as well.
Last year, over 200 ECI children were served through Blue Santa, said Kristine Merritt, one of the ECI program directors.
"These little ones are so special, and a high percentage of the families are working through not only developmental delays or disabilities — they also live in poverty," Merritt said. "So this might be the only Christmas experience their little ones get."
Those interested in giving to Blue Santa can stop by Target, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, in Victoria and drop off a new, unwrapped toy for the children. Educational and sensory toys are needed for children up to age 3.
"We really enjoy partnering with Blue Santa every year about this time to make sure all our kids are able to have presents for Christmas," said Wade Zedaker, public outreach specialist with ECI. "A lot of times the families are not as fortunate as a lot of other families, and it goes along with our overall program that they get services regardless of their ability to pay. We want to make sure the kids have a great Christmas and get some presents, and Blue Santa helps us out a lot."
For more information, contact the Victoria Police Department Community Engagement Unit at 361-485-3808 or PoliceCEU@victoriatx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.