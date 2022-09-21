Victoria Police Department to host Coffee with a Cop

The Victoria Police Department has partnered with The Box Coffee Bar and Sweet Fountainz Bakery to host a Coffee with a Cop event in recognition of National Coffee with a Cop Day.
The event will be 7:30-9:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at the City Hall courtyard. This event is an opportunity for residents to interact with Victoria Police Department officers in a positive atmosphere. Free coffee and breakfast will be provided.
For more information about Victoria Police Department programs and services, visit www.victoriatx.gov/police.