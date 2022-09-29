Victoria Police Department to host “Midnight” Basketball

The Victoria Police Department is partnering with the Victoria College men’s basketball team to host its first “Midnight Basketball,” a free mini basketball camp, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Victoria Youth Complex Basketball Court to continue building relationships between VPD officers and Victoria’s youth.
Members of the Victoria Police Department and the Victoria College men’s basketball team will teach participants the basic skills and drills of basketball. Participants must be between the ages of 10-17.
To register, visit victoriatx.gov/police.
Guardians must complete a waiver at the time of drop-off and registration. The department will provide basketballs, dinner and drinks.
This event is sponsored by Whataburger and Del Papa Distributing.
For more information, contact the Community Engagement Unit at 361-485-3808 or PoliceCEU@victoriatx.gov.