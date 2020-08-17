Victoria police, fire departments raise funds for childhood cancer research

Members of the Victoria Police Department and the Victoria Fire Department in September will shave their heads in the name of childhood cancer research.
The two departments are competing to see who can collect the most donations, according to a city news release.
Every year, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation hosts a head-shaving fundraiser at Club Westerner. Anyone can sign up to have their head shaved, and participants collect sponsorships ahead of the event. The proceeds are used to fund childhood cancer research. This year’s event will be Sept. 13.
“Childhood cancer research is extremely underfunded, and we want to continue trying to change that,” said Victoria Police Department Officer David Brogger, whose daughter is an eight-year survivor of childhood cancer.
Brogger said the departments like to turn everything they do into a friendly competition, but the fundraising challenge is especially meaningful because of its potential to increase community interest in a worthy cause.
“Hopefully by making it a contest, we can raise more money together,” he said. “They’ve beaten us the past couple of years at kickball, so we’ve got to try to beat them at something.”
Victoria Fire Department Capt. Dana Woodward, who will be shaving his head for the first time this year, said he’s excited to support a cause that resonates deeply with him.
“Every little bit counts,” he said. “If we raise enough money for research, hopefully we can wipe childhood cancer and all cancers off the face of the earth.”
To donate, go to www.stbaldricks.org/events/Baldforcause2020/ and click on “Team VFD” or “Team VPD.” The winner will be announced Sept. 13 on the Victoria Police Department’s Facebook page. To volunteer, click “Join Us.”
