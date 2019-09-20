Victoria police officers were investigating a crash late Thursday that involved at least two vehicles on Sam Houston Drive.
Witnesses said at least one person was removed from a smashed vehicle and was taken to an area hospital.
No details about injuries or resulting arrests were available as of early Friday.
The crash occurred sometime between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. and involved a black sport utility vehicle that one witness estimated was traveling south on Sam Houston Drive about 100 mph.
"We thought, 'What the heck was he driving so fast for?'" said Becky Chapa, a Victoria resident who was near the Victoria Station Apartments.
Chapa said she saw three men in the SUV as it sped past her vehicle. The front passenger was holding a small dog, which was found later in the street dead near Sam Houston and Mistletoe Avenue. Another man was leaning forward in the backseat, she said.
The black SUV struck a smaller red vehicle that was turning into a nearby gas station, and then it continued down the street.
"We saw all the particles just fly up into the air," Chapa said. Debris from the red vehicle lay scattered on the roadway, and police closed all lanes of traffic on Sam Houston between Mistletoe and Miori Lane.
How the SUV came to stop was not clear late Thursday.
Chapa said she immediately tried to call 911 but the circuit was busy. She assumed other witnesses were already calling the police.
"We try to report drivers like that because you can save a life," she said.
Check back at VictoriaAdvocate.com later to read more details about this crash as they become available.
