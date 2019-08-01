A puddle of blood remained by the curb of a residence in the 3600 block of Swan Drive on Thursday evening, were two teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting in the early morning hours.
Officers responded to the residence, located in a cul-de-sac, about 3:45 a.m. and identified a vehicle involved as a small black car with a sunroof, Officer David Brogger, a spokesman for the Victoria Police Department, said in a news release on Facebook.
“The young men were transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries at this time,” he said. No other details about their medical conditions were available Thursday night.
Sgt. Julian Huerta confirmed the teenagers are 15 and 17 years old, and that they told officers they were standing outside when they were shot.
A neighbor said she did not wake to the shots fired, but officers later showed up at her doorstep to tell her and her family that there were bullet holes in her garage.
“I was asleep so I didn’t hear anything, but my cousins spent the night and they were up when it all happened,” the young woman said. “Then the cops came and told us that they needed to retrieve bullets out of our house.”
The woman asked not to be identified to protect her and her child’s safety. She said she has lived at her home on Swan Drive for three years and does not recall any dangerous activity happening so close to home.
“I have a 3-year-old, so I was very shaken up,” she said.
In April 2018, a 29-year-old man was shot in the 3500 block of the same street. At that time, a resident told the Advocate the once peaceful neighborhood seemed to be changing.
The Victoria Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 361-485-3730.
