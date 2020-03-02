Victoria police used 'less-lethal' weapons to de-escalate a mental health crisis on Sunday afternoon.
Police officers located a 51-year-old Victoria woman in possession of several dangerous weapons in the 1800 block of Lova Drive about 1 p.m. as they were traveling to the 3200 block of Meadowlane Street, where a person carrying an ax and multiple knifes had been reported, according to a news release from the department.
Officers repeatedly instructed the woman to put down the ax and knives, but she was highly agitated and disregarded repeated commands as she moved toward officers and members of the public, according to officials.
'Less-lethal' weapons were deployed and the woman was taken into custody, officials said.
It's unclear exactly what kind of less-lethal weapon was used.
The woman was transported to an area hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening and for a mental health evaluation.
The department did not respond to questions on Monday regarding additional details, including the kind of 'less-lethal' weapons used, availability of body camera footage and clarification on whether or not the woman had been released from custody.
A mental health officer was present at the scene, said David Brogger, a spokesman for the department.
Because the incident is considered a "use of force situation," authorities will generate a use-of-force report.
“Officers demonstrated great restraint and were successful in de-escalating a potentially deadly situation," said Victoria Police Chief J.J. Craig. "They utilized their training and resources (less-lethal weapon) to assist the subject during a mental health crisis and were able to get her the help she needed.”
