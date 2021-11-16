Victoria Preservation Inc.’s annual cemetery tour, “Tales of Tragedy and Triumph”, will be Friday and Saturday.
Victoria abounds with stories fit for the stage and screen, but the only place you’ll see them is in the cemetery. Experience live theater in the historic Evergreen Cemetery, 1868 N. Vine St. in Victoria.
VPI creates this annual treat as a way of preserving and promoting Victoria’s rich history. Pay your respects under the light of the moon and enjoy a wonderful evening stroll along torch-lit paths. Come join the fun.
Arrive by 5:45 p.m. to join your group. Tickets are $25 at the gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.