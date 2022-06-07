Victoria kids can now enjoy convenient access to Victoria Public Library books at their local Boys & Girls Club.
The library partnered with McCoy’s Building Supply and Habitat for Humanity to create a “mini library” for the Boys & Girls Club. McCoy’s supplied the materials for a bookshelf. Habitat for Humanity built the shelf, and the library stocked it with fiction and nonfiction books for children ages 4 to 12.
Library assistant Jayla Akin reached out to the Boys & Girls Club with the idea for the mini library as a way to serve the Victoria Public Library’s goal of promoting early literacy.
“We want all of the children in our community to have access to new reading material, even if they don’t have the necessary transportation to come to the library,” Akin said.
The library will cycle out the book collection every six months.
Akin also hopes the mini library will encourage children to visit the Victoria Public Library if they are able to do so. Library staff are exploring ways to make the library more accessible to them, such as allowing them to use their Boys & Girls Club membership cards as library cards.
To learn more about library services, visit victoriatx.gov/library.
