Residents who enjoy listening to live music can watch local performers from the comfort and safety of their homes as part of the Victoria Public Library’s VPL Jams series hosted via Facebook Live, according to a city news release.
The most recent performance, featuring singer/songwriter Jerry James, was hosted July 31 in the library’s Bronte Room without a live audience. The library also is able to broadcast livestreams from outside locations.
Victoria Public Library Director Dayna Williams-Capone said providing this type of entertainment is important because while children’s events such as Story Time Live help younger residents return to a sense of normalcy, adults have had their routines upended by the COVID-19 as well.
“A lot of people in Victoria like to go out on the weekends and listen to live music, or they might go to a bar or restaurant where a musician is performing, and right now it’s hard to do that,” Williams-Capone said. “For people who are uncomfortable going out to public venues, this is a nice way to sit at home and still listen to live music.”
VPL Jams is hosted once a month, but library assistant Andrew Hilburn said the events likely will be more frequent in the future because as news of the series spreads, local musicians have reached out to the library to ask about performing.
The library temporarily has suspended its in-person events, but before the pandemic, the library would host live music performances by school groups, the Crossroads Community Band and touring artists. Williams-Capone said the library may consider hosting VPL Jams in person once it is safe to do so, adding that the Main Street lawn, where the library has hosted previous musical performances, would be an ideal venue.
The library also is hosting another live series called VPL Local, which showcases the work of local artists in a variety of fields.
DIY crafter Nanda Vick will showcase her crafting techniques and teach residents how to make their own decorative pieces at 5 p.m. Aug. 10.
The next VPL Jams performer will be country music singer/acoustic guitarist Zachary Grant, who will perform at noon Aug. 22.
For more information about upcoming library events, visit the library’s Facebook page or victoriatx.gov/library.
