A lifelong Victoria resident and career peace officer has announced his candidacy for the county's Precinct 1 constable's office.
Jeff Meyer, 58, is seeking the office in the 2020 election as a Democrat, according to a news release.
With 36 years in law enforcement and a master peace officer's certificate, Meyer said he brings the necessary experience and training to carry out the duties of constable.
"Meyer will work closely with the sheriff's office and all other local law enforcement to reduce criminal activity by sharing information and patrolling Precinct 1," the release states, adding he has earned 2,800 hours of law enforcement training.
In 1982, Meyer began his career in law enforcement at the Victoria Police Department, where he served as a patrol officer.
He left that office in 1992 as a detective and moved to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office, where he worked in the Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division.
When he retired in August 2018, Meyer had risen to the supervisory position of lieutenant in both divisions.
He had also given 10 years of service to the sheriff's SWAT team.
Meyer is the son of former Victoria County Sheriff Dalton "Dutch" Meyer.
He is married and has two adult children who are employed as a physical therapist and Victoria Independent School District teacher.
He also serves as an elder at Grace Presbyterian Church in Victoria.
"Meyer hopes to gain the respect and confidence of the people of Precinct 1 by giving them the opportunity to elect a constable with the principles, integrity and experience to the office," the release states.
