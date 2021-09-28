Victoria resident turns 102

A Victoria resident who once ran a general store and served as postmaster in La Salle turned 102 on Tuesday.
Martha Sembera, who recently overcame a bout with COVID-19, celebrated her birthday with a car parade attended by friends and family at Elmcroft of Victoria, the assisted living facility she calls home.
Sembera, who wore a party hat, a blue sweater and leopard-print socks, smiled and waved as a Victoria Fire Department engine, several Victoria Police Department cars and other vehicles blared their sirens, honked and wished her a happy birthday.
“Have a wonderful day, ma’am,” one cop said over his intercom.
Sembera, who was profiled in the Advocate for her 101st birthday last year, ran Sembera’s, a general store in La Salle, with her husband Charlie Sembera for 53 years. In addition to serving as the community’s postmaster, she raised five daughters.
Many of her family members showed up at Elmcroft to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday.
