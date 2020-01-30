Tammy Bolch, 35, and her family marched for unborn children amidst several hundred others.
“Life is special and I want my kids to know all life created is sacred,” said Bolch, who is a mother of five.
People gathered to march against abortion in downtown Victoria on Thursday night. They clung to signs deeming them defenders of life and recited the rosary and Lord’s Prayer.
The group marched from DeLeon Plaza to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church as they recited the rosary. Claire Culwell, an abortion survivor and national opponent to abortion, waited at the church to share her story.
“You’re literally marching for people like me,” Culwell said to the pews full of people. “You’re standing up for what is true. You are making a difference.”
Culwell also spoke at the national March for Life in Washington, D.C., earlier this month.
Elizabeth Roane, 13, was also in D.C. for the national march and she said it was great seeing the march in her hometown.
“It was crazy,” Elizabeth said. “I’ve never seen that many people before.”
The first March for Life was in January 1974 to try to convince congressional leader to find legislation to overturn the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.
The march will happen every year until the decision is overturned, according to the March’s website.
Claire Culwell, who survived an abortion, speaks at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church during Victoria’s annual March for Life. pic.twitter.com/3PppwxaDBE— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) January 31, 2020
Jane Roe, a pseudonym, filed a lawsuit against Dallas County district attorney Henry Wade in 1970. Roe said the state laws, which made abortion illegal except by a doctor’s order to save a woman’s life, was unconstitutional. Roe claimed the law violated her right to personal privacy under the First, Fourth, Fifth, Ninth and Fourteenth Amendments.
The U.S. Supreme Court decided 7-2 in favor of Roe.
Culwell speaks, 43 years after the Supreme Court decision, against abortion for her twin who was aborted.
She learned about how she survived the abortion when she met her birth mother in 2009.
Her birth mother was 13 years old when she got her abortion, but she was unable to abort Culwell because of the risk of infection. Culwell, an Austin native, said she is glad she’s standing here today to fight for people like herself.
“I am an abortion survivor and a twin-less twin all in the name of choice,” she said. “I realized there is a name and a face and a story in every unborn child.”
Bolch said she taught her children recently what abortion is and they thought abortion was unnatural. Life, she said, begins at conception.
Holly Bolch, 10, said she had a lot of fun at the March for Life.
“I like walking,” she said with a shrug.
She added that abortion is also bad.
“It’s not really good to do abortions,” Holly said.
