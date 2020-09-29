Bill Pozzi still remembers when President Ronald Reagan told a debate moderator in 1984 that he would not “exploit” his opponent Walter Mondale’s “youth and inexperience” on the campaign trail. Reagan’s answer flipped a question about his own old age on its head and drew laughs from the crowd.
Pozzi, the chairman of the Victoria County Republican Party, hoped President Donald Trump would use humor to his advantage during the first debate of the 2020 presidential race Tuesday evening.
Only minutes into the debate, Pozzi’s hopes were fulfilled.
“I guess I’m debating you, not him,” Trump told moderator Chris Wallace when Wallace interjected during one of his responses, sending a ripple of laughter through the crowd of local Republicans watching the debate at Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grill in Victoria.
For Pat Tally, chairwoman of the Victoria County Democratic Party, the key for Democratic nominee Joe Biden was to stay focused.
“The Democrats around here are hoping Biden ignores whatever reality show is going on and just gets his ideas across about what he plans to do and how he views the future of the country,” Tally said.
In particular, Tally hoped Biden would lay out his vision for health care, combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring the economy.
But from the very start of the debate, the discussion between the two candidates was even more incomprehensible than Tally had feared.
“Obviously, it’s going to be a brawl,” said Tally, who was watching the debate at home.
People across Victoria tuned into their televisions Tuesday evening for the first debate between Trump and Biden.
The debate drew interest from supporters of both candidates, as well as the few remaining residents who have yet to make up their minds about the divisive election.
Al Crable is among those whose minds were already made up before the debate. The 52-year-old Victoria resident is a registered Republican who plans to vote for Trump.
Crable said he is already “pretty set on what Trump’s going to say” but is curious to hear Biden’s positions. Crable said he doesn’t have a clear sense of where Biden stands on any major issues, aside from the candidate’s opposition to Trump.
“I have a feeling (Biden is) going to dance around the questions and just attack Trump,” Crable said. “I want to hear what his positions are.”
Mindy Brzozowski, 32, said she planned to watch the debate with her husband at their home in Meyersville.
Brzozowski plans to vote for Biden, and said she hoped he would talk about his plans for health care policy. She expects Biden to work to improve the Affordable Care Act rather than pursue more sweeping health-care reforms like those proposed by his contender in the Democratic nomination, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.
One thing Brzozowski said she would be keeping a close eye on was Biden’s performance on the stage.
It is important for Biden to be “able to get his points across and not seem like he’s too old for the job,” she said.
Garrick Brown, 25, of Victoria, said he has been following the latest political news whenever he gets the chance.
“I always indulge, but this year I’m knee-deep,” Brown said.
Brown said his friends and family are divided between Trump and Biden, and he considers himself a “Malcolm in the Middle” who tries to smooth over the differences between both sides.
Brown’s priorities include health care and minority rights, he said. But above all else, there was one thing he was hoping, perhaps optimistically, to see in Tuesday night’s debate and the upcoming election.
“Everybody getting along with each other instead of yelling,” Brown said.
