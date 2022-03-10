The Victoria Rotary Club will offer individual $1,000 college scholarships for qualifying students in Victoria County who will graduate from high school in May.
Scholarship applications are being accepted now through 6 p.m. May 2.
Scholarship recipients will be chosen from among applicants who show exceptional character and qualify as judged by grades, school service, extracurricular activities and a written essay. The main focus is the demonstration of “service above self.”.
Victoria Rotarians work year-round to raise money for a variety of community betterment projects, including this scholarship, which we consider to be one of our highlights of the Rotary year.
To apply, please visit VictoriaRotary.org or the Victoria Rotary Facebook page. For more information, please email vrcscholarship@gmail.com.
