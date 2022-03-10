The Victoria Rotary Club recently awarded grants to 10 organizations that work with and advocate for Victoria youth.
Each organization plays a key role, whether it be helping with summer camp, mental health programs, after-school programs, or providing for children with other needs, according to a news release from the Victoria Rotary Club.
The grants were made possible from funds generated at the 2021 Jack Whitmire Memorial Sporting Clay Shoot, Dinner and Auction.
Each year, the Victoria Rotary Club hosts the event, which takes place at the Beck Ranch. The weekend includes a dinner with a silent auction, live auction and Calcutta Saturday, as well as an opportunity for sporting clay shoot hobbyists to compete for trophies and bragging rights on Sunday.
This year’s event will take place on April 30 and May 1. Sponsorships are still available. For information on the schedule, sponsorships, or donations, visit the website at clayshoot.victoriarotary.org or contact Manny Villareal at 361-652-9056 or manny@ptlavaca.com.
The Victoria Rotary Club meets weekly on Tuesdays at the Hilton Garden Inn. For more information on joining the club or attending a meeting, visit the website at victoriarotary.org or follow Victoria Rotary on Facebook.
