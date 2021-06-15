Last week, the Victoria Rotary Club hosted two of the four scholarship recipients for the 2020-2021 school year. Each of the four recipients this year received a $1,000 scholarship to the school of their choice.
Also present was Clayton Rosales, a student who received a $5,000 scholarship last year and just completed his first semester of college. Due to COVID-19, he was unable to accept his scholarship for the 2019-2020 year in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.