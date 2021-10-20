The Victoria Rotary Club is looking for impactful projects to fund through its grant program.
All requests will be considered, but those focusing on youth and youth development will receive the greatest attention. Signed grant requests must be sent by email to the Victoria Rotary Club (VictoriaRotaryGrants@gmail.com) no later than Nov.1, according to a news release from the club.
Decisions will be made in December, and funds will be awarded in January or February.
To download the application, go to victoriarotary.org and scroll down to the “2021 Grant Application” on the right menu.
