The Victoria Rotary Club plans to build a clock at the entrance of DeTar Hospital Navarro in commemoration of the club's centennial anniversary.
The last day to add names of resident or business sponsors to the plaques at the base of the clock is Oct. 16. Twenty $500 sponsorships remain for the $32,000 clock.
"We wanted something they could look at and remember where and when we started," said Linda Caldwell, secretary of the Victoria Rotary Club. "We wanted a lasting remembrance for the community."
"Victoria Rotary Club" will be emblazoned in gold around the black 15-foot-tall, cast-iron clock's decorative arched top. The club's international logo will be imprinted in gold on the clock's 3-foot white dial. The two-sided clock will come with a carillon and chimes that play nine pages of music including songs with patriotic, Thanksgiving and Christmas themes, Caldwell said.
The club scouted locations around Victoria and settled on the hospital entrance because of its visibility and the positive partnership with Gary Malaer, a club member and the chief executive officer of the hospital.
"There's a lane going in and a lane going out, and the clock will be right in the middle," she said.
The club hopes to have the clock in place by December.
The Victoria Rotary Club, established on June 1, 1919, has since supported local nonprofits in addition to the club's international mission to eradicate polio around the world.
"We are excited about this project and know that the community will enjoy it for the next 100 years," Caldwell said.
