Victoria school district is actively monitoring the weather.
The district will make a call about school for Friday at 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the district's Facebook page.
School officials will take part in a call with the Office of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.
This story will be updated throughout the day. If your business or school is adjusting their hours because of the weather today or tomorrow please send us the information to deliverydesk@vicad.com and we will be happy to let our readers know.
