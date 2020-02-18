The national organization of Boy Scouts of America is suffering from “sins of the past,” but its current financial hardship should not interfere with South Texas activities, area officials said.
“Somebody has to pay for the sins of the past, and that’s what’s happening now,” said Charles Bonorden, Cubmaster of Our Lady of Victory Pack 364. “You’ve got to make it right. You can’t let harm be done to people and then ignore them. It’s a wonderful program, and like anything else, we’re going to have some hard times, but we will all bond together and go through it, and hopefully come out better in the end.”
The 110-year-old Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection in the first step toward creating a huge compensation fund for potentially thousands of men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders. The organization also urged victims to come forward Tuesday.
The Scouts resorted to Chapter 11 in hopes of surviving a barrage of lawsuits, many of them made possible by recent changes in state laws to allow people to sue over long-ago sexual abuse.
Bankruptcy will enable the organization to put those cases on hold for now and continue operating. But ultimately the Boy Scouts could be forced to sell some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a victims’ fund that could top $1 billion. The Boy Scouts estimated 1,000 to 5,000 victims will seek compensation.
Bonorden, who has been a Cubmaster for 10 years, said most of the national cases stretch back almost 30 years.
And although the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing, the South Texas Council has not filed for bankruptcy, he said.
“We’re not involved in national-level decisions, and they should not have an impact on our pack’s financial and operational programs,” Bonorden said.
“The South Texas Council, which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area, is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council,” according to a statement from the regional organization.
Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and service projects are taking place as usual, according to the statement.
Bonorden, who has been involved in the Scouts for almost 16 years, said the situation at the national level saddens him.
“We have zero control over that, but we do have control to give our sons a wonderful Scouting experience,” he said. “And it’s something I’m committed to – the Scouting experience, the leadership we provide, and the programs and activities. You can tell with all the parental involvement that they are committed, too.”
All five of Bonorden’s sons are Scouts. His oldest two sons are Eagle Scouts; his third child is a Life Scout, the level before Eagle Scout; his fourth son is a Cub Scout soon to be a Boy Scout, and his youngest is a Cub Scout.
“The big thing is watching them grow – taking little kids and turning them into young men,” Bonorden said. “I’m involved from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts, from first- to 12th-grades, and it’s really cool to watch them grow into leaders of tomorrow. My family is totally immersed in it, and it’s been wonderful. I never planned to be a leader, but it’s what God intended, and I wouldn’t do anything different.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
