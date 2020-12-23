A Victoria second-grade student's artwork will be featured on the Victoria Police Department's Christmas card.
Mason Lara, an 11-year-old Nazareth Academy student, created the winning artwork, according to a city of Victoria news release.
For the first time, the department invited members of the public to contribute artworks for their Christmas card. The department will send that card to community partners and other law enforcement offices.
Mason's art features several brightly colored characters including Santa Claus, Rudolph, a rainbow-breathing Godzilla and characters from the Mario Bros. video game franchise.
“The charm of it really touched my heart,” Police Chief Robert Arredondo said. “I like that it has Christmas elements but he also incorporated some of himself into it.”
Mason was invited to tour the department's office, where Arredondo thanked him for his drawing. Police also thanked Mason with a goodie bag of gifts and card featuring his art.
“It was so fun to have him visit,” Arredondo said. “He’s a super kid — very energetic and intelligent — and he brought a smile to everyone’s faces.”
Capt. Eline Moya estimated the department received 20-30 submissions from local school children and members of the public. It was the first time the department has asked local children to contribute art for their card.
“We’re thankful for the support of our citizens throughout the year,” Moya said. “Because of the pandemic, this seemed like a good time to give everyone a chance to share in our message of joy and cheer.”
