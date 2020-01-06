Victoria sports gambler pleads guilty to tax evasion

A 41-year-old Victoria man pleaded guilty to tax evasion Monday after admitting he received significant income from illegal sports gambling in addition to his employment income.
Senior U.S. District Judge John D. Rainey accepted the plea from Courtney “Corey” Campbell Boucher and set his sentencing for April 6, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick’s Office. He will face up to three years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Boucher was indicted in March, according to court documents, on five counts of fraudulent and false statements and seven counts of structuring transactions to evade reporting requirements.
He pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion. As part of the plea, he admitted to receiving his gambling winnings in cash and depositing them into his Wells Fargo bank accounts, the news release said. Between 2012 and 2016, he made cash deposits totaling more than $1.7 million.
He deposited about $484,000 in cash in 2015 alone but admitted he reported a total income of only about $128,000 on his Form 1040 U.S. Individual Income tax return for that year, according to the news release. His unreported income in 2015 resulted in $165,735 of unpaid taxes.
He was permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing, according to the news release.
