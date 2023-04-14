As Niko Castillo sat with his group, listening to Victoria police Officer Dinah Levario speak on what it takes to be an officer — the 8-year-old said he had one thing on his mind — pufferfish.
Dressed in a white lab coat, with long blue rubber gloves complete with a pair of safety glasses, Niko was one of the many students who was at Torres Elementary’s career day on Friday morning.
“I really want to be a scientist, like a marine scientist,” Niko said. “Growing up, I’ve always loved the ocean because I just always wanted to see the animals, and there’s a lot of mysteries.”
Although pufferfish are known for their threatening spikes and deadly poison, that wasn’t enough to deter Niko, who said he loves how the fish uses its spikes to ward off potential predators who dare come near.
“When my mom told me there was a thing where scientists come to the ocean, I figured out if I could become a scientist, I could come to the ocean and at least see the animals, so I wanted to do it,” Niko said.
Some day in the future, his dream is to venture down to the deepest trenches of the oceans, he said.
“I’m going to look around and see if there’s any new animals living down there,” Niko said. “It’ll probably be hard to breathe. We could find an angler fish, and it could be really dark.”
Music teacher Maricia Startz, who was one of the co-organizers of the event, said the goal of career day is to bring in professionals to expose the students to the many possible different jobs and careers they can take when they grow up.
“It’s going to be a reverse field trip in a sense,” Startz said. “We’re bringing the fun to the kids.”
This year, the school invited drivers of large trucks and other work vehicles to come to the front of the school, so the students could come outside and interact with the trucks and ask the drivers questions.
Some of the agencies, organizations and businesses that answered the call included, the U.S. Postal Service, Victoria Fire Department, White Trash Services, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria Electric Cooperative, Victoria College, H-E-B and Victoria Municipal Judge Vanessa Heinold.
Planning for the event was made by calling a bunch of different agencies and people from the community to gauge their interest. Once it was confirmed, Startz said she looked at the school's schedule to narrow down a time frame for the event.
Startz said she decided to hold career day on this Friday because it was a half day, which allowed the kids to go home right with all of the knowledge fresh in their minds.
“There are many job opportunities out there,” Startz said. “Just knowing that there are different avenues and getting that exposure early before high school.”
Outside near the parking lot, Zeke Ybarra, lineman from Victoria Electric Cooperative, worked to answer all the questions from the excited group of students who surrounded him. As the bucket was raised in the air, the students waved furiously to a fellow lineman that was in the aerial platform.
Ybarra said he explained to the kids what a bucket truck was used for, and how to work on an electrical line using proper equipment. Even though the students were shy at first, some came out of their shell when they saw all of the equipment that he uses for work.
“Hopefully they pick what they do in life,” Ybarra said. “Giving them an opportunity to show what’s out there and hopefully they pick the right one they like to do.”