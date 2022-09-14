Victoria Symphony has released its upcoming 49th concert season schedule, with its opening night concert featuring the Music of John Williams on Saturday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center, according to a new release.
“Our lineup this season is nothing short of epic,” Michelle Hall, executive director of the Victoria Symphony, said. “We are so excited to bring our community together with the sounds of symphonic music. We know loyal patrons and new fans alike are sure to enjoy this season’s concerts.”
“This season is especially full of variety and it is my hope you will be delighted as I am at what we are bringing,” Maestro Darryl One said. “If you’re new to the Symphony, our opening night concert is a great place to start! You can expect to hear the most well-known music from the Big Screen in this awesome concert.”
Given the popularity of composers such as Williams and Gershwin, as well as the music of Chicago and TV personality Bob Phillips the Texas Country Reporter, tickets for individual concerts as well as season tickets must be secured quickly to ensure availability, Hall said. And, she suggests concertgoers arrive 20-30 minutes before concert start times to ensure ample time to order a beverage, find seats, read programs and get comfortable.
The Music of John Williams is the inaugural concert of the 49th season. Sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors — The Handley Ralston Group, the Williams concert will be Saturday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, starting at 7:30 p.m.
The rest of the concert schedule includes:
Wednesday, Sept. 21 —
- Symphony League Fall Fashion Show, 10 a.m., Spring Creek Event Center, 12116 Nursery Drive.
Thursday, Oct. 20 —
- Symphonic Spooktacular, 6:30 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, sponsored by: Brannan Paving, Betty Jo Elder and Prosperity Bank, Atzenhhoffer Chevrolet, Drs. Sara and Faisal Kahn, Chris and Tenna Thompson; Friend of the Symphony.
Saturday, Oct. 22 —
- Texas Country Reporter: A Texas Tribute, 7:30 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, A Texas Tribute presented by Capital Farm Credit, concert sponsored by Frost Bank.
Saturday, Oct. 29 —
- Victoria Duck Safari, No admission required, Noon — 3 p.m., Ethel Lee Tracy Park, 1507 Placido Benavides Drive, full list of sponsors available on duckrace.com/victoria.
Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 —
- Jason Scheff — Chicago Nights, 7:30 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, sponsored by: American Bank, Victoria Emergency Associates, Nancy and Bill Blackwell, CivilCorp, The Keating Family, Kelly Garrett Kucera, Attorney at Law, New Distributing, Charla Borchers Leon, South Star Wealth Management.
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 —
- Gourmet Wine Dinner 6:30 p.m., Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Drive. Reservations required — please call the Symphony office for more information.
Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 —
- Beethoven’s Fifth — Ana Vidovic, guitar; 7:30 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, sponsored by: First National Bank Victoria.
Thursday, April 27, 2023 —
- Downtown Rhythms, 5:30 p.m. No admission required, DeLeon Plaza, sponsored by: Triple D Security, Walker Keeling, LLP. Capital Title, Jackie and Grover Ellisor, Four Season Garden Center, Regional Steel Products and Speedy Stop.
Saturday, April 29th, 2023 —
- Gershwin Hits, Martin James Bartlett, piano; 7:30 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, sponsored by: DeTar Healthcare Systems and University of Houston-Victoria.
Tickets to any of the concerts are available to be purchased in person, by telephone or online at victoriasymphony.com. Victoria Symphony’s office address is 405 E. Loma Vista Ave., Victoria, Texas 77901. For phone orders, contact the Symphony at 361-576-4500.