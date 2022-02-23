The Victoria Symphony will offer a concert featuring classical hits and Eastern sounds.
On Saturday, the symphony will present "The Barber of Seville Overture" by Gioacchino Rossini, "Qilian Rhapsody for Pipa and orchestra" by Han Lan Kui, "Vltava from Ma Vlast" by Bedřich Smetana and Suite (1919) from "The Firebird" by Igor Stravinsky, according to a symphony news release.
"Qilian Rhapsody for Pipa and orchestra" will feature Houston-based pipa virtuoso Changlu Wu. The pipa is a short-necked Chinese lute.
Wu started learning the pipa at the age of 6, and she entered the Shanghai Conservatory of Music at 9.
She has won numerous awards during her years of training at the conservatory and has represented China on numerous diplomatic missions.
Wu came to the U.S. after obtaining her bachelor's degree in 1990 to study piano at the Moores School of Music, University of Houston.
"Changlu’s masterly skills and knowledge in the music of the West and East dazzle her audiences worldwide," according to the symphony. "Drawing from and expertly combining the best elements in each, she is also a goodwill ambassador for the benevolent mix of Western and Asian arts and culture."
