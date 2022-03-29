The Victoria Symphony League meeting was called to order at 10:30 a.m. March 23, by President Jo Landreth at Colony Creek Country Club.
The minutes were read by Carol Wallace and approved. Treasures report was given by Janet Kutchka.
Helen Hultquist reported Darryl One, Victoria Symphony conductor will send members updates on future concerts.
Jo Landreth received approval to proceed with members providing food for the orchestra during rehearsals.
Gloria McCormick reported preparation for “Downtown Rhythms” on April 28, 2022, continues. Crossroads String is preparing for their spring concert which will feature Beethoven’s Symphony 1 at 7 p.m. May 2 at the Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center.
The 2022 Children’s discovery concert “Peter and The Wolf “performance was changed to “The Conductors Spellbook “and was performed for 2, 254 students and teachers from 30 public and private schools spanning six counties. The Instrument Petting Zoo will visit Yorktown’s third-fifth graders in March.
The last concert will be April 30, at the Victoria Fine Arts Center. For tickets, call the Victoria Symphony office at 361-576-4500.
Those wanting to join the Victoria Symphony League, can contact Marilyn DuFrene at 361-220-1772.
The meeting was adjourned with the doxology led by Cora Jo Hummel. Lunch followed.
