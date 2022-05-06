Victoria Symphony League met at 10:30 a.m. April 27 at The Club at Colony Creek. The meeting was called to order by President Jo Landreth.
The minutes were read by Carol Wallace and approved. Jane Kutchka gave the treasurer’s report.
Guest speaker Darryl One gave a talk on the upcoming April 30 concert. It was an Evening of Opera’s Greatest Hit’s with vocal soloists.
He thanked members for food for the rehearsals. The orchestra appreciated the Symphony League members for their support. Gloria McCormick and Jo Landreth are in charge of food for all the rehearsals.
Darryl One sent emails to active members on the symphony.
Gloria McCormick gave the education report. Crossroads Strings was in the final stages of preparation for their spring concert that featured Beethoven’s Symphony 1. They invited audience members to bring ukuleles and join them in an arrangement of "Over the Rainbow." The concert was May 2, at the Leo J. Welder Center.
Local school ensembles also prepared to perform Downtown Rhythms. These include Vickers Elementary Percussion, Cade/Patti Welder Middle School Orchestra, Cuero High School Jazz Band, VISD Ballet Folklorico and Victoria West's Percussion, who also just won the state championship for their indoor drumline.
The Instrument Petting Zoo visited Placedo Elementary’s Pre-K students and Northside Baptist School kindergarten-fifth graders and Crossroads Christian School’s kindergarten-sixth graders.
Helen Hultquist announced the new officers for 2022-2023. They were approved by the members.
The next meeting will be at The Club at Colony Creek, May 25. Installation of the new officers will be at this time. Meeting was adjourned and lunch was served.
