The Victoria Symphony League met Jan. 26 at Colony Creek Country Club followed by lunch.
President Jo Landreth called the meeting to order. Carol Wallace read the minutes from Oct. 26, which were approved. Treasurer’s report was given by Janet Kutchka.
A report was given by Helen Hultquist on the Duck Safari held on Nov. 6 at Ethel Lee Tracy Park. The event was a great success.
Jose Feliciano was scheduled to give a concert Jan. 22. This concert has been rescheduled for March 26. Some band members had tested positive for COVID-19.
Hultquist gave a report on the style show and luncheon to be held Sept. 21, at Spring Creek Event Center. There will be a bake sale and silent auction.
Hultquist reminded the members of the upcoming wine and dinner party at the Victoria Country Club at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 . For more information please contact Victoria Symphony League.
Cora Jo Hummel gave suggestions for additional fundraisers.
The next meeting will be at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at Colony Creek Country Club.
Members sang an invocation, and the meeting was adjourned.
