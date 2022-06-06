Victoria Symphony League’s 2021-22 organization season came to a conclusion on May 25 with the installation of the 2022-23 season officers.
The meeting was held at The Club at Colony Creek, and President Jo Landreth called the meeting to order. She thanked the members for the best “after concert party” ever given.
The party was held at the historic home of William Sager and Neal Clark, who said it was the largest party ever held at their home. The league was thrilled that all three soloists and many of the symphony members attended along with invited guests. The president asked members to help Kathryn Myers, education director for the Victoria Symphony, with the last “instrument petting zoo” of the year held at the Victoria Zoo on Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The installation of the new officers was done by Myers. Using the theme of the orchestra, she installed Landreth first as the parliamentarian because of the foundational role the position plays to the league. Myers equated the position to that of the double bass, as she handed Landreth a miniature representation of one, because of its foundational importance to the symphony.
Janet Kutchka was installed as treasurer, and her role was equated to that of a cello. The cello acts as part of the bassline, providing foundation and harmonies to the symphony. The treasurer’s role provides the same things to the league.
Carole Wallace was installed as secretary, and her role was equated to that of the viola. The viola adds harmony and depth that would be greatly missed if not a part of the orchestra. As Wallace was handed her mini viola, she was reminded that her hard work keeping minutes and sending correspondence provides a depth of communication that is essential to how the league works.
Gloria McCormick was installed as the 2nd vice president, and her instrumental contribution is that of a second violin, which provides harmony to the first violin.
Becky Green was installed as 1st vice president, whose role is like that of the first violin, which is the leading instrument in the orchestra because of its magnificent melodies.
Marilyn Dufrene was installed as president and was given a maestro baton because of her role is that just like the maestro’s, which is to lead, shape, and be the face that represents the orchestra. Dufrene’s role is the same for the league.
At the end of the installation, members were reminded that our 13th Style Show Luncheon with the theme of “New Orleans… and all that Jazz!” will be held on Sept. 21 at the Spring Creek Event Center. Our second planning meeting was held Wednesday at the Symphony League Office.
The meeting was adjourned at 11:45 a.m., and lunch was served by The Club immediately after.
“The purpose of the Victoria Symphony League is to assist the Victoria Symphony in promoting and financially supporting the Victoria Symphony Orchestra and symphonic education,” according to the news release. If you would like to learn more about our organization you can contact McCormick at 361-649-0438.
