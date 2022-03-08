The Victoria Symphony League meeting was called to order by President Jo Landreth at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 23, at Colony Creek Country Club. The meeting was followed by lunch.
Minutes were read by Carol Wallace and approved.
Discussion is ongoing for the style show and luncheon to be held Sept. 21 at Spring Creek.
There were suggestions for additional fund raisers.
Helen Hultquist gave a report on the success of the Victoria Symphony Wine dinner held at the Victoria Country Club on Feb. 5.
Members were reminded of the symphony orchestra’s next performances at the Victoria Fine Arts Center — Feb. 26, Jose Feliciano; March 26; and April 30, the last performance of the season. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Victoria Symphony office. This ends the 48th season with “Downtown Rhythms” April 28th.
