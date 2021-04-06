The Victoria Symphony Orchestra will host concerts at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 24 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center, according to a news release.
Sean Chen, Cliburn International Piano Competition winner, will be the featured guest.
“After over a year of concert hall silence, the Victoria Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage with the familiar sounds of Grainger, Mozart, and Schubert in a socially-distanced and COVID-protocol concert that will be safe, healthy, familiar and fun,” said Darryl One, music director for the Victoria Symphony Orchestra. “While we will use a socially-distanced, smaller-sized orchestra, there will be more than enough to bring back the familiar sounds of lush strings in a romantically-scored arrangement by pianist and composer Percy Grainger of “O Danny Boy” known as the “Irish Tune from County Derry.”
One continued that the symphony is glad to welcome Chen who will play the joyful “Piano Concerto #23 in A major” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, written just two months prior to the premiere of one of his greatest operas, “The Marriage of Figaro.”
The last of the works in this hour-long program will be a salute to the genius of Mozart by another musical genius, Franz Schubert, One said. Schubert followed in the shadow of the immortal Beethoven and while carving out his own direction, chose in his fifth of nine symphonies to recreate the delight of Mozart in his “Symphony #5 in B-flat major,” which will be full of warm and happy melodies.
“These three pieces bring the older and the newer together in a delightful collection of tunes that will once again bring a smile to faces in our concert hall,” One said. “We hope to see and welcome you back to the return of the wonderful world of symphonic music.”
Tickets are available at VictoriaSymphony.com, 405 E. Loma Vista or 361-576-4500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.