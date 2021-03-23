Victoria Teachers Federal Credit Union, 2207 Wildwood, is hosting an open house from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday, according to a news release from the credit union.
The credit union is showing the community the changes to its office.
When started in 1955, Victoria Teachers FCU only served employees of Victoria school district. The credit union has expanded the field of membership to include employees and family members of those who work at St. Joseph High School, Trinity Episcopal School, Faith Academy, Northside Baptist School, Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria.
