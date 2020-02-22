Raising lambs for the Victoria Livestock Show is not a project you can do in one night, or an exam you can cram for before class.
It’s an investment that requires months of daily work, dedication and attention.
Haley Gossett, 15, knows that as well as anyone. She’s spent the past 10 months raising three lambs, two of which she’s preparing to show and one as an alternate. Haley will show her lamb Cinch at the Victoria Livestock Show this year, her second time participating in the local show. Haley is a sophomore at Victoria East School, where she is also a part of the school’s FFA program.
Getting her lambs ready for show requires Haley to be at the school district’s AG Farm twice a day. In the morning, she’ll stop by to feed her lambs before heading to classes. At the end of the day, she’ll be back at the barn, often with her dad, Mike Gossett, who has helped her raise the lambs and taught her everything he learned as a teenager when he showed lambs.
“I’ve learned a lot of stuff from my dad,” Haley said. “He taught me everything I know about lambs.”
Haley’s work with the lambs includes everything from keeping them fed and their pens clean, washing, combing and blow drying their legs to exercising them if they need to lose weight or bulk up on muscle. For one of her lambs, Whiskey, Haley put the animal on a treadmill so he could walk backward and bulk up on his butt muscle. To make the machine easier and safer for Whiskey to use, Gossett built a railing to keep the animal steady on the moving belt. Both Whiskey and Cinch are from breeders Colby Collins and Root Family Club Lambs in Nebraska.
Although showing lambs requires an immense amount of work, Haley said that doesn’t stop her from forming relationships with the animals. The lambs have become part of Haley’s family, which includes Haley’s sister, Kayla, Gossett’s fiancee, Andrea Gossett, and both of her children, Kaylie, 14 and Shelby, 16. Shelby currently shows pigs. Kaylie, an eighth-grader at Howe Middle School, has been watching Haley raise lambs for the past two years, and is excited to get the chance to join in the fun herself once she’s old enough.
Both Haley and Kaylie say the hardest part of the experience is parting with the animals that they’ve worked with over so many months.
“I cry every time” at the end of the season, Haley said.
“Last year, I didn’t even have a lamb and I cried,” Kaylie added.
For Haley’s family, the monthslong process of raising the lambs has allowed them to watch her grow. Haley hopes to study veterinary medicine after high school, so she can continue working with animals like Cinch and Whiskey.
“It’s just fascinating sitting back and watching her learn,” said Haley’s dad. “The heart that she has to put into loving these animals and dealing with them, it’s lots and lots of work.”
