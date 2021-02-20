Public works employees in Victoria will continue to increase water storage capacity and restore water pressure Saturday, according to a news release.
Most residents in the city should have some water pressure after the city began restoring water into the southern low pressure plane Friday morning.
According to a Saturday morning news release, the city is making progress in restoring water to the city.
South pressure plane:
- Tower 1 on the south pressure plane is restored to 80% capacity.
- Towers 3 and 5 on the south pressure plane are restored to 60% capacity.
North pressure plane:
- Towers 4 and 6 on the north pressure plane are restored to 80% capacity.
The city continues to monitor its tank levels and watch for additional water line breaks and leaks while pipes thaw and shift. Ground storage tanks are now at 80% capacity, and the city’s public water system is running an average 11 million gallons of water, though active monitoring continues.
City officials have been able to procure more than 1,400 cases of bottled water to supply local medical providers, front-line workers and organizations working to provide relief.
Saturday morning, city officials delivered bottles of water to Christ’s Kitchen and to the Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry.
The city is on a waiting list to receive water from the American Red Cross although it is not known when and if the city will have enough water for mass distribution.
"Providing bottled water remains difficult as communities across Texas remain under boil water notices," said the news release.
Victoria remains under a boil water advisory. According to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines, the city must first maintain a consistent high water pressure of 20 pounds per square inch for the notice to be rescinded.
City officials are asking residents to conserve water and refrain from activities that involve excessive water amounts including leaving faucets on and running automatic laundry loads and dishwashers.
Golden Crescent Community Organizations Active in Disaster is working to compile a list of organizations providing aid to become available at www.gccoad.org and on their Golden Crescent COAD on Facebook. In addition, residents can find resources by visiting the city’s emergency weather/water webpage at www.victoriatx.gov/waterboil.
For more information about water service or to report a leak, call the city's water hotline at 361-485-3381. It will be operational every day, including weekends, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Within a few days of its launch, the hotline has received more than 2,000 calls.
