The Victoria Walk to End Alzheimer’s event will take place Oct. 10 as scheduled, but will look different due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus, according to an Alzheimer’s Association news release.
Past walks have always been a large gathering of participants who then traverse a set course. Due to COVID concerns, that’s not possible in 2020.
Wendy Vizek, vice president of constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association, said this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place everywhere.
“The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” Vizek said. “With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
This year’s participants can walk almost anywhere — in their neighborhoods, on walking trails or wherever they can keep safe social distancing and wearing a mask.
Participants including families, teams and individuals will be able to connect through a new walk phone app. This mobile app will let users not only access information and resources from the association, but also participate in the walk opening ceremony as well as follow a virtual walk path, track steps and distance, and manage Facebook fundraisers.
The new app can be downloaded now. Participants can get links to Apple or Google downloads at act.alz.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=walk_app.
Because the 2020 walk is united online, participants will see the opening ceremony with local speakers and emcees, as well as the Promise Flowers presentation.
Also happening is the Promise Garden, where participants in the past have written a loved one’s or friend’s name on a flower and set it into a mass of flowers left by other walkers. This year, the garden will be set up by Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers and will be available in a view-only component.
To sign up, visit act.alz.org/walk or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
