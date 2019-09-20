Students spent the week leading up to the Victoria West and East crosstown rivalry football game tweeting up a storm.
“I was tweeting during every passing period, during lunch and as soon as I got up every morning and after school,” said Audrey Garrett, a 16-year-old sophomore on Victoria West High School’s varsity cheerleading team.
“I think the latest I stayed up tweeting was about 1:30 a.m.,” she said.
Congratulations to the @VEHSTitans on winning the #BOB19 Spirit Competition with a final score of 622,196!!@VictoriaWestHS was close behind with a score of 584,460. We are #VISDProud of the out pour of school spirit from both of our schools! #BOB19VEHS #BOB19VWHS https://t.co/kDbx9iCPcL— Victoria ISD (@VictoriaISD) September 20, 2019
The Battle of the Boot social media competition started Sunday and ended at 9 a.m. Friday, hours before East High School was awarded the spirit stick during its pep rally.
East High School won with a final score of 622,196 points, whereas Victoria West High School had a total of 584,460 points.
Regardless of the winner, both schools had fans tweeting in staggering numbers. The hashtags #BOB19VEHS and #BOB19VWHS were used about 1.2 million times during the competition, said Shawna Currie, a spokeswoman for Victoria schools.
That is almost a 300,000% increase since the competition started four years ago, when Currie said the schools had about 400 total hashtag usages on Facebook during the competition.
“You can see how much it has grown since then,” Currie said. “There were a few students at each of the campuses that were kind of like the master tweeters, who were very, very active and also a couple staff members from each school.”
Idc if we’ve never talked before, if you see this and are dressed up, find me and we’re taking a pic to post!! @VictoriaISD #bob19vwhs— audrey ❥ (@audreygarrettt) September 18, 2019
Garrett was one of the top “influencers” for Victoria West High School during the Battle of the Boot Spirit Competition, according to Twitter analytics posted by the district.
During the 24 hours leading up to the deadline, Garrett retweeted fellow Warriors more than 500 times and tweeted several original tweets using her school’s hashtag for the competition.
“I just wanted to grow the school spirit and social media is huge already so it is a great way,” she said. “Also, making new friends because I definitely made a ton of friends through this ... people from my school who I had never talked to before.”
Each school was awarded one point for every time its designated hashtag was used on Twitter, and an additional point for every dollar donated to the Victoria ISD Education Foundation, which both schools selected for a new charity component to the competition, Currie said.
The schools will present the foundation with a check of more than $3,000 next week.
“We wanted to put a twist on it this year and have some way that the students could give back to the community,” she said.
I can’t stop tweeting but I need to shower already. Someone take over while I’m gone 😫 #BOB19VEHS @VictoriaISD— analise 🧸 (@analisemariie) September 20, 2019
Sadri Godino and Savannah Barron, two friends who are seniors at East High School, said they each tweeted or retweeted several hundred times for the challenge.
The social media platform even temporarily disabled Godino’s account because of the rapid activity, she said.
Does twitter jail last forever??!?!? if it does imma cry #BOB19VWHS @VictoriaISD— Ambria De Huelbes (@AmbriaDe) September 20, 2019
Some students referred to having their accounts disabled as “Twitter jail.”
“I was tweeting all the time, anywhere I had time,” Godino, 17, said. “They made announcements about it (at school) and were like, ‘As long as your teachers allow you to tweet (in class), you can.’
“I have a government teacher who never lets us use our phones and even she said, ‘Y’all can be on y’alls phones as long as you are tweeting.’”
We might be four days old, but we’ve got that Warrior spirit! #BOB19VWHS @VictoriaISD @VictoriaWestHS pic.twitter.com/Eo2r8prz7j— MrsSwanner (@MrsSwanner) September 16, 2019
Ashton Richter, in contrast, said he was not able to tweet during class, which he thought was a disadvantage many Victoria West students had during the competition.
The 14-year-old Victoria West freshman created a Twitter account a few days before the rivalry spirit week specifically for the challenge, he said.
“I would tweet in the hallways and at lunch because our teachers take up our phones and put them in a bin at the start of every class,” he said.
Even though East High School took home the spirit stick, Richter said he had fun being part of something bigger than himself.
“I felt involved and it was fun having a competition within our city,” he said. “It brought us together.”
