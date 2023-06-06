A 19-year-old woman was arrested Monday on a warrant charging her with prostitution.
The woman is a resident of Victoria, according to a Victoria Police Department report.
She was arrested about 8:30 a.m. in the 1002 block of East Crestwood Drive.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 5 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 5 pounds-4 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Lolita man by officers June 5 on suspicion of inhalant paraphernalia use or possession to inhale and driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 5 on warrants charging her with two counts of violation of probation in assault of a public servant cases.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 5 on warrants charging him with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 5 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a theft of property between $750-$2,500 case.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by U.S. Marshals officials on June 5 on warrants charging him with violation of parole and aggravated assault of a date, household or family member with a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.