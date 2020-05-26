A 34-year-old Victoria woman said she has continued to test positive for COVID-19 more than 50 days after she first found out she had contracted the virus.
On April 22, 15 days after the woman received her first positive test results, she said she was told by the Victoria County Public Health Department that she met criteria to discontinue at-home isolation.
But two additional positive COVID-19 test results, the most recent of which came in mid-May, have prevented her from returning to work, she said.
The woman has undergone rapid COVID-19 testing at a private clinic every 14 days since she first tested positive for the coronavirus. She said she could not provide records of her test results because they are sent directly to her employer, who pays for the tests.
The woman is an employee of an assisted living facility that, like many, requires employees who have contracted the coronavirus to receive negative test results from two COVID-19 tests taken at least 24 hours apart before returning to work, she said.
She asked not to be named out of concern for her employer.
“They told me I’m probably not contagious, but I’m still testing positive, so it just freaks me out,” she said. “I try not to go anywhere, but when I do I just see the people there with no masks. I’m like, ‘Man, I wish I had a shirt that says I’m positive still.’”
More worrisome than having to work from home is the possibility of still being able to pass COVID-19 along to someone else, she said.
“It’s just nerve-wracking not knowing if I could possibly pass it to my children or my husband or some random person at H-E-B,” she said. “I’m just hoping for a negative soon. If not, I just don’t know what else to do.”
While data regarding how long people shed viral genetic material after becoming ill with COVID-19 is limited, there is evidence that people can persistently test positive for COVID-19 and no longer be infectious, said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security and infectious disease expert.
Adalja, whose work focuses on emerging infectious disease, pandemic preparedness and biosecurity, said it’s important to remember that COVID-19 tests are not testing for an active virus, but rather viral genetic material that can persist for weeks.
In other words, the tests for COVID-19 do not distinguish between the live virus and non-infectious particles.
“It does not mean they’re infectious, in fact in the studies that have been done on people who are persistently positive, they’re not contagious anymore. That is just a reminisce of the virus and sometimes it is hard to convince employers of that,” he said.
One of those studies, conducted by infectious disease experts in Singapore, found that COVID-19 patients are no longer infectious after 11 days of getting sick even though some persistently test positive for the virus.
Adalja said he approximates that the infectious period is somewhere between 10 to 14 days based on the studies that have been conducted.
“It may vary a little bit from person to person, but I think that is what we’re looking at,” he said.
Although the worst of her symptoms have gone away, the woman said she’s still not back to full health.
“When I eat, my stomach still hurts,” she said. “I started working out a little bit and I started feeling weak. I feel it inside of me still.”
To minimize the likelihood of infecting her three young children and husband who has with Type 1 diabetes, she self-isolated for three and a half weeks when she was experiencing the worst of her symptoms.
Although she said she’s enjoyed the ability to work from home while she’s awaiting a negative test result, she worries that one will never come.
The CDC has issued guidelines for two different strategies to determine when a COVID-19 patient can discontinue isolation and therefore return to work. One is symptom-based and the other is testing-based.
Under the symptom-based strategy, a patient is deemed recovered if they have not had a fever for at least three days without fever-reducing medication, have had improvement in respiratory symptoms and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
Using the testing-based strategy, a patient is considered recovered if they have had two negative COVID-19 testing results from tests conducted at least 24 hours apart, a resolution of fever without using fever-reducing medications and an improvement in respiratory symptoms.
Brittany Burgess, Victoria County’s epidemiologist, said the county supports the symptom-based strategy, as well as employers who are implementing their own return-to-work standards.
“Many critical infrastructure employers in Victoria County have implemented their own standard return-to-work policies that utilize the more stringent test-based strategy set forth by the CDC,” she said by email. “VCPHD does not discourage the more stringent return-to-work policies, as these methods are supported by the CDC and DSHS, as well.”
The county has used more stringent procedures for any COVID-19 confirmed cases who posed a higher risk of transmitting infection to vulnerable populations, Burgess said, and for patients who had a more severe course of illness that might be at a higher risk of post-recovery COVID-19 shedding and risk of transmitting infection.
For settings with populations who are particularly vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19, such as nursing homes, employers’ more stringent return-to-work criteria reflects an abundance of caution, even if additional testing isn’t deemed necessary by the CDC.
“I think that employers are looking at it as a liability risk and to them a positive test represents a positive test, and they’re not looking at it scientifically,” Adalja said. “They want a piece of paper that says this person is negative and that gives them reassurance, even though there is no added value from a scientific standpoint.”
This Thursday will mark 14 days since the Victoria woman’s last COVID-19 test was conducted.
She plans to take her fourth test this Thursday or Friday, and is hoping for a negative result.
“My fingers are crossed and I am just praying everyday because I don’t know how long this can last,” she said. “My employer needs two negative test results and I can’t even get one.”
Victoria County
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County on Tuesday.
One case was confirmed on Saturday and two more were confirmed on Tuesday, said Caitlin Weinheimer, chief of staff for the Victoria County Judge’s Office.
The new cases brings Victoria County’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 159. Of those patients, 137 have recovered.
One patient was removed from the county's numbers because it was discovered that the person resided in another county, Weinheimer said.
"Both county's reports have since been updated," she said.
Lavaca County
Two Moulton residents have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.
The people, who are Lavaca County’s 10th and 11th residents to contract the disease, were infected through household spread and both are isolating at home, according to a news release from Egon Barthels, Lavaca County’s emergency management coordinator.
State health officials would not confirm the age or gender of the patients, or any other identifying information, Barthels said.
The county had previously confirmed a 10th patient on Tuesday morning, before identifying an 11th positive COVID-19 patient later on Tuesday.
Wharton County
Six more residents of Wharton County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report the county received on Tuesday from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
One of the new cases is a woman between the ages of 80-90 years old living in the El Campo area, Andy Kirkland, Wharton’s emergency management coordinator, said in a news release. It is not yet known how she contracted the virus.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|41
|31
|3
|Goliad
|7
|5
|0
|DeWitt
|17
|14
|1
|Jackson
|17
|14
|1
|Lavaca
|11
|5
|1
|Matagorda
|69
|42
|5
|Refugio
|3
|3
|0
|Victoria
|159
|137
|7
|Wharton
|50
|38
|0
|9-County total
|374
|289
|18
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.
Another patient is a Wharton woman and healthcare worker between the ages of 50-60 years old, he said.
A family of four who live in the East Bernard area is also among the six new cases, the release said. The family, who was exposed through a family friend that was asymptomatic, has been deemed recovered by the state, which uses recovery guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control.
The six new cases of COVID-19 bring the county’s total to 50 cases. Of those cases, 12 remain active.
Matagorda County
A Matagorda County man tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total of positive cases to 69 residents, local officials said.
The man, who is between the ages of 80 and 90, is recovering at home, according to a news release from county officials.
Most of the county’s 69 positive cases have recovered; there are 22 active cases, according to the release. Five residents have died.
Business reporter Morgan O’Hanlon contributed to this story.
