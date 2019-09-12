A Victoria woman was found dead Thursday evening inside a home in the 1700 block of Lincoln Street.
The Victoria Police Department responded to the home about 5:20 p.m. and discovered the body of 54-year-old Laura Flores, said Sgt. James Brewer.
The home, at 1710 Lincoln St., is owned by Laura and Basilio Flores, according to Victoria County Appraisal District records.
No foul play was suspected in Flores’ death as of Thursday, but cannot be completely ruled out until the department receives the results of an autopsy ordered by Justice of the Peace Robert Whitaker, Brewer said.
Other people were at the home when officers arrived, he said.
The death investigation is ongoing, he said. No additional details were available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.