A restored World War II B-17 bomber that once graced the sky above Victoria crashed in Connecticut on Wednesday morning.
According to the Associated Press, the Nine-O-Nine crashed at the airport in Hartford, Conn., killing seven of the 13 people on board. The Collings Foundation used the World War II plane in its Wings of Freedom tour, which took people on short flights on the aircraft.
Bettye Pribyl, of Victoria, said she asked the Collings Foundation to bring the planes to Victoria in 2007.
Pribyl said she wanted to fly in a B-17 aircraft because her uncle, a pilot during World War II, flew that type of plane during the war. She said she worked with the foundation to bring the Wings of Freedom tour to Victoria in 2007, 2008 and 2009. She said World War II veterans in the area enjoyed flying on the restored bomber.
“They got to relive that time in their life,” Pribyl said. “To this day, I still have people ask me, ‘When are you going to bring the big bombers back?’”
Carl DuBose Jr., a World War II veteran who died in 2016, flew in the Nine-O-Nine in 2007 with Pribyl’s husband, David. Pribyl said he invited DuBose, his high school principal, because he was a B-17 pilot during the war. Pribyl said it was an emotional experience for DuBose.
“He was so grateful for that experience,” Pribyl said. “He was just in awe as we were flying.”
Pribyl said there’s nothing like the sound of a B-17 flying overhead.
“I just was sick when I heard about the crash,” Pribyl said. “When I heard it was the Nine-O-Nine, it made me sicker.”
