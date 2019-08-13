2 Victoria women arrested in connection with illegal gambling operations

Two Victoria woman were arrested Monday by the Victoria Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit after residents complained of illegal game room operations.
Officials arrested Skokie Raquel Ordones, 42, of the Lucky Penny Game Room, 13869 U.S. 77, and Enedina Elias Mata, 39, of the Diamond Game Room, 1501 N. Main St., according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department. Both were charged with possession of gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia and gambling promotion.
The Specials Crime Unit served search warrants at the game rooms Monday, where they found evidence of illegal gambling and seized “large amounts” of U.S. currency, according to the news release.
The multi-agency Crossroads Task Force assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing and could result in later arrests of management and property owners, according to the release.
Both women were released from the Victoria County Jail by 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail staff.
