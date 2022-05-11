On Saturday, about 400 volunteers from all over took to Parkway Victoria to lend a hand in painting the field with 1,600 American flags to give Victorians the all familiar sight of the Field of Honor.

To Col. Mike Petrash, it wasn’t about the sight that caught his attention but the ones behind the scene who helped make it possible.

“About 90% of those volunteers were 18 years old and under,” Petrash said. What we always like to say is showing the next generation what right and correct looks like.”

This year, one major difference that has never been done is the organization has put a flag out for each of the 50 states, Petrash said. The Field of Honor is going into its 14th year, and 16 for Warrior’s Weekend, which plans to bring in about 340 soldiers from all over the United States to Victoria, Petrash said.

“And we have people from all over the country from those states that have sponsored the flags.”

Every flag is sponsored by someone in honor of a veteran or currently serving military personnel with every flag having a different name on them. The 340 soldiers who are coming in will all have a flag dedicated to them by a local donor.

“I’ve seen amazing things happen on that field. I’ve seen veterans just break down and cry when they see a flag that has been posted in their honor,” Petrash said. "We get a lot of veterans, especially Vietnam veterans who experience a lot of healing because what they see is the honor, and they see the honorable and excellent way that we conduct the flag posting.”

The next upcoming event is the Warrior’s Weekend tribute field setup, which will be held at the Port O’Connor Community Center Field at 9 a.m on Saturday.

“They’re going to put up a tribute field. It’s a smaller flag up there, but each flag is put up for every soldier, Marine, sailor and airman that was killed in the global war on terrorism,” Petrash said.

Over 6,000 miniature flags will be put up to honor the service men and women.

The main event will be Warrior’s Weekend, which will be held from May 20 to May 22. The soldiers will arrive in Victoria on May 20 at 2 p.m., and the Warrior’s Weekend XVI Fishing Tournament will be May 21 in Port O’Connor from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. to honor combat veterans.

“Come down to the fishing dock at Froggie's to see them off and see them well,” Petrash said. “A lot of them come back, and they’re like, ‘Colonel, I don’t care if I catch anything, I’m just going to enjoy myself’” Petrash said.

The soldiers will be taken out to the water for a day of fishing and relaxation by volunteer captains and their boats.

“These boat captains are so dedicated. We have hundreds of boat captains, and we still need some more,” Petrash said.

Captains who wish to volunteer their time and boat can sign up on the website at warriorsweekend.org.

“The field hits these guys on a deep spiritual level. I don’t know how to explain it other than that when they come out. The emotion they experience is healing,” Petrash said. “That’s what (Field of Honor) means to me. It’s healing.”