One week after the windy, wet weekend leading up to Tropical Storm Beta, the tides have changed and the Victoria area is expected to get a beautiful weekend to start the fall season.
On Friday, the National Weather Service forecast predicts a sunny day with a high near 87 degrees. The low Friday night is expected to be around 67 degrees.
Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs between 89 and 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
