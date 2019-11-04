Residents will have a special opportunity to pay their respects and honor veterans this week by visiting the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall arriving Wednesday in Goliad.
JoAnn Ybarbo, Goliad County’s veterans services officer, said this will be the first time the Vietnam tribute wall has come to Goliad. The wall will be on display next to the Goliad Memorial Auditorium in the center of the fairgrounds.
“We’re hoping it will give some closure to some Vietnam veterans that we have in town,” Ybarbo said. “It’s an honor to have this here.”
The wall will arrive in Goliad on Wednesday, and setup will begin Thursday morning. The wall will be open to the public once it is set up – by early afternoon, Ybarbo said – and remain open 24 hours a day until 9 p.m. Veterans Day. The wall will be taken down Nov. 12.
The display, which is about 80 percent of the size of the original memorial completed in 1982 in Washington, D.C., is about 8 feet tall and 300 feet long, said Jimmy Schulze, the commander of Ewell-Pompton American Legion Post 193.
Schulze said the plans to bring the wall to Goliad began about 18 months ago when a group of people started talking about it as a real possibility. When Ybarbo started looking into it, Schulze said, she found out the wall was available on Veterans Day 2019.
“We wanted to go for it and authorized it real fast,” he said.
Bringing the wall to Goliad cost a little more than $10,000, Schulze said, and 99% of the funds came from organizations in Goliad.
The primary donor was Weesatche 4 Warriors, Schulze said.
“They worked hard to support bringing this tribute wall to the county,” he said.
Other donors include the Goliad National Honor Society, the First National Bank in Goliad, funeral homes in Goliad and individual residents.
The wall will be guarded at all times, Schulze said.
The names of at least two Goliad men are listed on the wall, Schulze said. American flags will be put in front of their names. The panels display the names of more than 58,000 members of the armed services who died in Vietnam.
“Seeing this wall hits you real hard,” Schulze said. “It will be nice to place flags and honor those who served.”
An opening ceremony for the wall will begin at noon Friday, Schulze said. It will be a “very nice program” that includes an introduction from veterans. State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst will be the main speaker. The ceremony will close in prayer, he said.
A ceremony will be hosted for Veterans Day at 11 a.m., Schulze said.
“It will be really nice to have this here,” he said.
